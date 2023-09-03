Greek PM to have bilateral meetings with his Israeli and Cypriot counterparts

Private meetings between the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the leaders of Cyprus and Israel will precede their Trilateral Summit on Monday in Nicosia, Cyprus, announced the Maximos Mansion on Sunday.

The prime minister’s office spokesperson announced that the Greek PM will arrive in Nicosia, the Cypriot capital, at 10.00 a.m. on Monday, where he will meet with Cypriot President Nikos Christdoulidis.

At 10.35 a.m., the Greek PM will meet his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu. The Greek and Israeli delegates will have broader discussions on the bilateral relationship.

After bilateral discussions, the Greece, Israel, and Cyprus Trilateral Summit will take place. Following the summit, the three leaders will make statements to the press. [Kathimerini/AMNA]