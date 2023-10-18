Police arrest 16-year-old for injuring minors at Athens high school

A 16-year-old, who injured two minors with a screwdriver at a high school in Athens, has been apprehended by the police.

The attack took place on Tuesday, around 2 p.m., within the premises of the 12th High School of Athens, situated in the Kato Petralona neighborhood.

According to the police, the 16-year-old, for reasons as yet unknown, assaulted and inflicted minor injuries to the face and neck of a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old.