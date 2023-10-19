Tempe crash, fires, floods influenced young vote

A large proportion of young people aged 18-29 who voted in the year’s national elections get their news on current affairs from social media, according to the findings of a nationwide survey organized by the Dukakis Center of the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) and made public on Wednesday.

The survey of 524 people showed that the decision of four in 10 was influenced by the Tempe train accident early this year (32%), the summer’s fires and floods (15%) and inflation (8%)

Just 7% said they wanted to support their party while 3% said they were motivated by celebrities and influencers who encouraged civic participation.

On the other hand, many (40%) were motivated to vote by the importance of doing their civic duty, the desire to participate in decision-making processes (37%), discussions they had with family and friends (25%) and their passion for specific political issues (13%).