Attempted murder case filed in Zakynthos

A case against four Greek persons was filed on Thursday by the Security Department of the island of Zakynthos after an incident with physical injuries and a shooting against three foreigners.

According to the investigation, on Friday morning, the three defendants quarreled with three foreigners, to whom they caused bodily harm, hitting them with their hands, feet and a plastic rod. At the same time, the fourth defendant, fired a gun at the victim, without injuring him.

The arrested person will be taken to the Public Prosecutor of Zakynthos.