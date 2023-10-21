Migrant camps feel strain of fresh influx

Migrants walk next to container houses at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesvos. [AP]

The situation with refugees and migrants in Greece remains difficult as arrivals continue, cramming reception facilities on the islands that have reached their capacity.

The figures are revealing.

In Lesvos, the new structure set up in Kara Tepe has a capacity of 3,800 people but already accommodates 4,609. In Samos, the capacity of the structure has also been exceeded, with 4,415 people staying in a space that designed for 3,650 people. In Leros there are 2,571 people, while the capacity of the structure is 2,150. Similarly in Kos there are still 3,330 in an area for 2,923.

The capacity for registration and identification on the islands by the first reception and asylum services is no more than 100-150 persons per day, resulting in a long waiting list of persons to be registered. Asylum seekers are not allowed to leave the facilities until their registration and identification processes are completed. As a result, hundreds of people are stranded for days on end.

At the same time, daily transfers to the mainland are being made to relieve the situation on Lesvos, Samos, Chios and Leros .

Those who are transferred to the mainland are officially no longer included among those who can be returned to Turkey, according to current policy. This means that the population of asylum seekers who will have to be processed by Greek services is constantly growing.

In September, 10,192 people crossed from Turkey to the Greek islands, with 3,814 more arriving by October 18.

Controlling the arrivals has become increasingly challenging as the points where the boats carrying migrants arrive have varied greatly.

There are currently 16,172 people at the reception and identification centers on the islands, with reports claiming that 3,000 are Palestinians. Despite transfers to the mainland, the number of people staying at these centers on the islands has more than doubled in a month and a half.