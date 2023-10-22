Deputy FM visits Saudi capital

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragkogiannis, accompanied by the Secretary General for International Economic Affairs Maira Myrogiannis visited Riyadh on Sunday in order to participate in the 1st EU-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum that will take place on October 23 and at the 7th Future Investment Initiative to be held in the Saudi capital between October 24-26.

The EU-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum reflects the mutual intention for greater cooperation in the field of economy and investment.

The Deputy Minister will actively participate in both events, while during his stay in Riyadh, he will have a working lunch with members of the Hellenic-Saudi Arabian Business Council.