Former US congressman says family members killed in Gaza church strike

The first Palestinian American to serve as a US Congress member, Justin Amash, said on Friday that he lost several family members after an Israeli airstrike hit a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza.

An explosion struck a Greek Orthodox church housing displaced Palestinians late Thursday, resulting in deaths and dozens of wounded.

Amash posted on platform X expressing his grief and sorrow over the death of his relatives amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“I was really worried about this. With great sadness, I have now confirmed that several of my relatives … were killed at Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza, where they had been sheltering, when part of the complex was destroyed as the result of an Israeli airstrike,” Amash wrote in a post that pictured, as he said, two lost family members, Viola and Yara.

The former congressman’s post continued: “Give rest, O Lord, to their souls, and may their memories be eternal. The Palestinian Christian community has endured so much. Our family is hurting badly. May God watch over all Christians in Gaza – and all Israelis and Palestinians who are suffering, whatever their religion or creed.”

— Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 20, 2023