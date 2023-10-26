NEWS

Quakes off Crete, Kasos

Two earthquakes, each with a magnitude of 4.1, were recorded between the southeast Aegean island of Kasos and Crete on Thursday morning.

According to an announcement by the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute, on behalf of the four institutions of the National Seismological Network, the first earthquake was recorded at 10.18 a.m. with the epicenter located in a sea area 28 kilometers west-southwest of Kasos.

The second quake was recorded at 10.24 a.m. with the epicenter in a sea area 29 km west-southwest of Kasos.

The focal depth of both earthquakes was estimated at 6 km.

The two temblors were followed by another 3 magnitude tremor in the same area. 

Earthquake

