A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the eastern coast of Attica near Artemida on Friday morning. The tremor, felt in the Greek capital, occurred at 6.33 a.m.

The epicenter of the earthquake was situated 8 kilometers north-northeast of Agia Marina in the municipality of Lavreotiki, with an estimated depth of 13.4 kilometers.

No damage has been reported as a result of the earthquake.