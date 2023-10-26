NEWS

PM: Hamas doesn’t represent Palestinians

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s position that Hamas is a terrorist organization and that it does not represent the Palestinian people in a telephone conversation on Thursday with the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

Government sources noted that Mitsotakis pointed out that the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people is the Palestinian Authority and stressed Greece’s long-standing support for the two-state solution.

Only a political solution on this basis, he said, can guarantee peace between Israelis and Palestinians and stability in the region.

Mitsotakis also reportedly stressed the need for a steady flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and reiterated the message he delivered at the Cairo Peace Summit, condemning the October 7 terrorist attacks.

Diplomacy Palestine War Israel

