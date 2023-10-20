NEWS

Foreign Ministry expresses dismay over Gaza church blast

The Greek Foreign Ministry has expressed its dismay over the casualties caused by an explosion that damaged a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza. 

“We express our deep sorrow for the loss of lives,” the ministry said in a statement Friday.

“The safety of civilians and the security of places of worship and religious institutions must be guaranteed and upheld by all parties involved,” it added.

Named after the Bishop of Gaza from 395 to 420, St Porphyrios is located in the al-Zaytun section of Gaza’s Old City.

According to Al Jazeera, eight people lost their lives in the blast late Thursday, with dozens sustaining injuries.

Palestinian authorities attributed the explosion to an Israeli airstrike, a claim that could not be independently confirmed.

Israel Palestine War Diplomacy

