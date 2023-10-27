NEWS

SYRIZA trails in new poll

SYRIZA trails in new poll
[Intime News]

A second opinion poll in as many days as indicated that main opposition SYRIZA is less than two points ahead of third-place socialist PASOK, while ruling New Democracy remains way ahead.

The Metron Analysis poll for MEGA shows 30% of respondents voting for New Democracy, 12% for Syriza, 10.6% for PASOK, 8.1% for the Communist Party (KKE), 5.5% for hard-right populist Greek Solution. Niki, a fundamentalist Orthodox party, would fail to be represented in Parliament again, with 2.6% of the vote intentions, as would populist left-wing Sailing for Freedom (2.9%) and the extreme right Spartans (2.1%).

Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25 party, which fell short of the parliamentary threshold in the last election, was on 2.8%.

KKE chief Dimitis Koutsoubas enjoys the highest favorability rating (47%), followed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (44%). Kyriakos Velopouloos of Greek Solution has the highest unfavorability rating (69%), followed by new SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis (65%).

Respondents said the biggest problem facing the country was inflation.

