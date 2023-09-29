Poll puts New Democracy 16 points ahead of SYRIZA

A new opinion poll gives ruling center-right New Democracy a 16.3-point lead over main opposition leftist SYRIZA.

In the MRB poll conducted for OPEN TV on voting intentions, New Democracy was on 29.9% and SYRIZA on 13.6%.

Socialist PASOK was on 9.5%, the communist KKE on 7.1%, rightwing Hellenic Solution on 5.7%, religious rightwing Niki on 3.1%, far-right Spartans on 2.6%, anti-establishment Freedom Sailing on 2.3% and Yanis Varoufakis’ MePA25, which failed to make it into parliament in the last general election, on 2.2%.

Just over one in five of those polled (21.4%.) were undecided.

While almost two-thirds of respondents (63.8%) viewed the government’s performance since the election negatively, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis enjoyed the highest satisfaction rating (37.5%) of all party leaders. Yet, 44.8% are dissatisfied with him.

Only a third of respondents (34.2%) saw the election of Stefanos Kasselakis as the new SYRIZA leader as a positive development, with almost half (48.3%) viewing it as negative.

Almost three-fifths (57.4%) said inflation was the most important issue facing the country. A similar number believed that things are going quite or very badly in the country.