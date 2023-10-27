Earthquake evacuation drill tailored to disabled

An exercise called Hephaestus 2023 for evacuation of a building due to earthquake or fire for people with disabilities was held on Thursday at the building of the National Confederation of People with Disabilities (ESAMEA) in Ilioupoli, southern Athens.

It was organized by the European Center for Forest Fires at the General Secretariat for Civil Protection of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection under the auspices of the Council of Europe, in cooperation with the Institute of the National Confederation of People with Disabilities and Chronic Diseases.

The exercise was tailored to provide instruction in disaster preparedness, with the presentation of techniques for managing people with mental disabilities and escorting people with blindness/impaired vision. There was also a demonstration of how to use an evacuation chair for the transportation of people with mobility problems on stairs.