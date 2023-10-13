US embassy alerts American citizens over demos

The US Mission in Greece has issued a notice to American citizens regarding planned pro-Palestinian rallies on Friday and Saturday.

Several far-left-wing parties and activists have organized a demonstration at Eleftherias Park in Athens on Friday at 6 p.m., with intentions to march to the Israeli Embassy in Psychiko.

Furthermore, members of far-left organizations have scheduled a rally in Thessaloniki at the Statue of Eleftherios Venizelos on Saturday at 12 p.m.

The embassy recommends that US citizens assess their travel arrangements, steer clear of locations with ongoing demonstrations, exercise vigilance when near sizable gatherings or protests by chance, stay informed through local media for updates, and adopt a discreet presence.

Furthermore, it encourages them to stay updated on last-minute demonstration information through local media.