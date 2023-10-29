NEWS

Flood-stricken farmers demonstrate with tractors in Karditsa

Flood-stricken farmers demonstrate with tractors in Karditsa

The Palamas Agricultural Association and other agricultural associations of the Karditsa area in Thessaly organized a demonstration with tractors on Sunday at noon.

The United Federation of Agricultural Associations of Karditsa (EOASK) together with the Agricultural Associations demand the respect of, as they stated in a related announcement, “the fair demands of farmers and all flood victims.”

As part of the initiatives, a solidarity and advocacy concert has been planned in the central square of Karditsa on Sunday at 7.00 p.m. with the participation of local artists. More mobilization initiatives are planned for next week. 

Protest

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Riot police quell pro-Palestinian protest in Athens
NEWS

Riot police quell pro-Palestinian protest in Athens

US embassy alerts American citizens over protests
NEWS

US embassy alerts American citizens over protests

Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests planned
NEWS

Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests planned

Pro-Palestinian protest held in Athens
NEWS

Pro-Palestinian protest held in Athens

US embassy alerts American citizens over demos
NEWS

US embassy alerts American citizens over demos

Protest held at Israeli embassy in Athens
NEWS

Protest held at Israeli embassy in Athens