Flood-stricken farmers demonstrate with tractors in Karditsa

The Palamas Agricultural Association and other agricultural associations of the Karditsa area in Thessaly organized a demonstration with tractors on Sunday at noon.

The United Federation of Agricultural Associations of Karditsa (EOASK) together with the Agricultural Associations demand the respect of, as they stated in a related announcement, “the fair demands of farmers and all flood victims.”

As part of the initiatives, a solidarity and advocacy concert has been planned in the central square of Karditsa on Sunday at 7.00 p.m. with the participation of local artists. More mobilization initiatives are planned for next week.