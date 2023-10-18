Riot police quell pro-Palestinian protest in Athens

Riot police fired tear gas Wednesday after participants in a thousands-strong pro-Palestinian march tried to advance on the Israeli Embassy in Athens.

No arrests or injuries were reported, and the unrest ended quickly.

An estimated 10,000 people took part in Wednesday evening’s demonstration, many waving Palestinian flags. The march was organized by left-wing groups and Palestinians in Greece.

Earlier, about a hundred people took part in a pro-Israeli gathering outside the embassy. That ended well before the pro-Palestinian march.

The Greek government has voiced strong support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

