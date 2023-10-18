NEWS

Riot police quell pro-Palestinian protest in Athens

Riot police quell pro-Palestinian protest in Athens
[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Riot police fired tear gas Wednesday after participants in a thousands-strong pro-Palestinian march tried to advance on the Israeli Embassy in Athens.

No arrests or injuries were reported, and the unrest ended quickly.

An estimated 10,000 people took part in Wednesday evening’s demonstration, many waving Palestinian flags. The march was organized by left-wing groups and Palestinians in Greece.

Earlier, about a hundred people took part in a pro-Israeli gathering outside the embassy. That ended well before the pro-Palestinian march.

The Greek government has voiced strong support for Israel in its war with Hamas. 

[AP]

Israel Protest Palestine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM says Greece to strengthen guarding of borders
NEWS

PM says Greece to strengthen guarding of borders

Greek PM discusses Middle East crisis with Saudi crown prince
NEWS

Greek PM discusses Middle East crisis with Saudi crown prince

US embassy alerts American citizens over protests
NEWS

US embassy alerts American citizens over protests

Schinas: Against Islamophobia, priority is to protect EU’s Jewish communities
NEWS

Schinas: Against Islamophobia, priority is to protect EU’s Jewish communities

Mitsotakis stresses need to prevent conflict escalation
ISRAEL

Mitsotakis stresses need to prevent conflict escalation

Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests planned
NEWS

Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests planned