Father remanded in custody after admitting to killing daughter

A 69-year-old man, accused of killing his 42-year-old daughter in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, has been placed in custody following his testimony to the authorities. The suspect, who is the victim’s father, stated that he took his daughter’s life because he couldn’t bear to witness her suffering from multiple sclerosis. He provided the same explanation to the police when he was apprehended last week.

His testimony took place in a specially designated area at the Ippokrateio Hospital in Thessaloniki, where he received medical treatment after attempting suicide following the incident. He sustained injuries believed to have been inflicted by a harpoon gun.

An investigator and a prosecutor visited the medical facility and, with mutual agreement, ordered his temporary detention. The crime came to light last Tuesday afternoon in the apartment located in the Sykies area, where the 42-year-old woman resided. Her brother discovered her lifeless body, and forensic evidence pointed to death by strangulation.