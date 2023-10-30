Thirteen arrested, two injured, in wake of Thessaloniki fan violence

Thirteen suspects were arrested following the most recent incident of fan violence in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Sunday evening.

The clashes, involving supporters from the city’s two major sports clubs, PAOK and Aris, occurred on a flyover in the Voulgari area of the eastern part of the city and resulted in two individuals sustaining injuries. They are currently receiving medical care under police supervision at a Thessaloniki hospital, as they are among the suspects.

The individuals involved in the incident, who are aged between 16 and 37, will be prosecuted, with charges including participating in a brawl, causing severe bodily harm, disturbing public peace, resisting arrest, and violating laws related to weapons, ammunition, explosives.

Moreover, the police are searching for additional suspects who may have been involved in the clashes.

During their operations, the police confiscated twelve motorcycle helmets, five iron bars, eight crowbars, a fire extinguisher, an iron chain, and a metallic object.