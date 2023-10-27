NEWS

Senior nabbed for dog abuse

A man was arrested in Xylokastro, Corinthia, in the Peloponnese, on Friday for tying his pet dog to his pickup truck then dragging the animal along a road as he drove the vehicle.

Police arrested the 86-year-old after launching an investigation on Thursday in response to a public outcry and complaints by outraged citizens over a video of the incident showing the dog struggling to keep up with the moving vehicle on a road in Xylokastro.

The man has been charged with violating the law on cruelty to pets, according to state broadcaster ERT.

It was the latest in a string of incidents of animal cruelty despite the stricter laws and fines introduced by the Greek state.

