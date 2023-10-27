Eight teenagers arrested for firebombing school

Eight teenagers, all aged 16 years old, were arrested by police on Thursday on suspicion of firebombing a high school in an Athens suburb in an apparent case of gang rivalry.

Police said that at around 2 p.m., the group threw 3 Molotov cocktails into the courtyard of Moschato 2nd High School before running away.

Only one of the three firebombs exploded, without injuring anyone or creating damage.

The minors were arrested by officers of the DIAS motorcycle unit and taken to the local police station.

Police also arrested their parents for negligence in supervising their children.

The youths are expected to be led before a prosecutor. [AMNA]