Soccer hooligans testify before Thessaloniki investigator

After Sunday’s violent incident between Aris and PAOK soccer fans in Thessaloniki, 12 defendants testified before the Thessaloniki investigator on Monday. 

During the incident two, who supported the same team, were severely injured and were treated at the General Hospital of Thessaloniki George Papanikolaou in intensive care after undergoing surgery.

The police announced it made 15 arrests, among whom were the two injured and a 16-year-old. The last three were released, while they were still charged for, among other things, bodily harm and illegal weapon possession.

The accused, aged between 16 and 37, with the majority being between 20 and 25, will be held in custody until they plead guilty.

The police located and seized from the scene 12 motorcycle helmets, more than 10 crowbars, a fire extinguisher and an iron chain, while there is video footage of an individual holding an axe.

 

Police

