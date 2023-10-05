PM: Greece to seek more EU support for migration, climate change

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday said that he plans to seek an increase in the European Union budget for migration and asylum so that frontline countries receive more support, as well as for initiatives aimed at helping member-states deal with the impact of climate change.

In doorstep comments at the third European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain, Mitsotakis welcomed a preliminary agreement on migration reform reached on Wednesday in Brussels but indicated that it does not go far enough. Even though it foresees “significant relief for first-reception countries” like Greece, he said, “more European funds [need to be] allocated for addressing such a crucial matter, which concerns all of the European Union.”

“The same applies for the climate crisis,” he added. “I had the opportunity in Malta also, at the meeting of the countries of the European South, to express my frustration with the fact that the funds available from the European Solidarity Fund to address natural disasters are limited.”

Greece, he added, “will recommend an increase of these funds by 2.5 billion euros at least, so that Europeans know that Europe stands by them in any circumstance, in the case of a country hit by natural disasters linked to the climate crisis.”

The Greek prime minister also referred to the recent destructive floods in central Greece, expressing his gratitude to the European Commission for acting promptly and “offering Greece the highest possible flexibility to absorb European funds to address this huge natural disaster.”