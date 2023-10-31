FM defends country’s principled stance

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis on Monday defended the Greek government’s stance on the Middle East issue as one of “principle and justice,” adding that this is also the country’s overall foreign policy.

“We maintain the stance that is dictated by the principles and values of our national policy, which are moral principles and values, and we will stand by them to the end,” he said during a parliamentary plenary session in response to an accusation from Course of Freedom MP Alexander Kazamias that the Greek government’s stance is one-sided, biased and in favor of the Israelis.