NEWS

No Mideast solution without ‘strategic defeat’ of Hamas, says Greek PM

[PM's Office/Via InTime News]

Greece is in a position to talk to all sides involved in the Mideast conflict except Hamas, which is a “terrorist organization that does not represent the Palestinian people,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday, adding that there can be no solution to the crisis without its “strategic defeat.”

In comments made during a discussion with political scientist and author Francis Fukuyama at the 27th Economist Government Roundtable in Athens, Mitsotakis noted that Greece was one of three European countries participating in the international summit in Egypt on the crisis and its stance is in support of reviving talks for a two-state solution. Palestinians have a right to their own country, without threatening Israel’s right to its own state, he clarified.

Mitsotakis added that Europe must do more in terms of its defense capabilities, while noting that Greece spends over 3% of its gross domestic product on defense and reiterating demands for the European Union to exempt such expenditures from the state budget. 

Referring to Greek-Turkish relations, he underlined that the positive momentum between the two countries should be maintained, and called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join “the right side of history” by condemning Hamas. [AMNA]

Politics Diplomacy

