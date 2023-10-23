NEWS

Mitsotakis, Netanyahu meet in Jerusalem

[AP]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday met with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem. The trip occurred without any prior announcement from the Maximos Mansion.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, leading to his cancellation of his participation in Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

According to reports, Mitsotakis conveyed his strong condemnation and grief regarding the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas. Additionally, he underscored Israel’s right to self-defense, in compliance with international law.

On his part, Netanyahu reportedly conveyed his appreciation for the solidarity demonstrated by Greece and the Greek people.

No further details about the meeting were immediately available.

Originally, Mitsotakis was scheduled to visit Israel on Thursday, but the trip was postponed due to security concerns.

During the Cairo Peace Summit held on Saturday, which aimed to find ways to “de-escalate” the Israel-Hamas conflict, Mitsotakis stated that no military intervention can replace a viable political solution.

