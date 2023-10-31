NEWS

Three arrested in Athens skirmishes with police

[File photo]

Three people were arrested in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia on Monday night during skirmishes with police on the sidelines of a march in protest at the injury of a 16-year-old girl during clashes that broke out at an anti-fascism concert in the capital’s suburb of Neo Iraklio over the weekend.
 
The protesters allege that the teenager, who is in hospital with serious head injuries, was beaten by riot police, a claim that the authorities have denied as a judicial investigation has gotten under way.

In Monday night’s incident, at least two riot police contingents permanently posted in the Exarchia district were attacked with rocks, bottles and petrol bombs after the march for the 16-year-old at Athens University’s Propylaia came to an end.

Police responded with tear gas and took eight people into custody for questioning. Five were later released and three – two men and a woman – were placed under arrest and face charges. 

Crime Protest

