PM Mitsotakis meets with SYRIZA leader Kasselakis in first encounter

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday met with SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis, marking their first encounter since Kasselakis assumed leadership of the leftist opposition party.

The meeting, which lasted approximately one hour, took place at the prime minister’s parliamentary office.

Following the meeting, Maximos Mansion issued a statement indicating that the prime minister had provided Kasselakis with an overview of Greece’s positions concerning developments in the Middle East, discussions at the European Council level, the progress of the Greek economy, the prospects following the country’s credit rating upgrade, and the government’s reform initiatives.

Mitsotakis expressed his willingness to remain available for briefings to Kasselakis and other political leaders, as mentioned in the statement.

