ND maintains solid lead, Pulse poll finds

Ruling New Democracy enjoys a 18.5-point lead over main opposition SYRIZA, according to an opinion poll conducted by Pulse, on behalf of Skai TV.

If elections were held now, 33.5% of respondents said they would vote for conservative New Democracy, 15% for leftist SYRIZA, 12% for the center-left PASOK, 8,5% for the Communist Party (KKE), 4.5% for the nationalist Greek Solution party.

The far-right Spartiates (Spartans) and the nationalist-religious Niki (Victory) parties both have 3% support, while Mera25 and Plefsi Eleftherias (Course of Freedom) fall below the parliamentary threshold at 2.5%.

The undecided vote stands at 7.5%.