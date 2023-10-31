Konstantopoulou loses another MP

Course of Freedom, the smallest of the eight parties represented in parliament, has lost another MP in less than three weeks.

In a letter to the speaker, Areti Papaioannou, who represents the Thessaloniki II constituency, said she was leaving the parliamentary group headed by Zoe Konstantopoulou.

Papaioannou linked her resignation to the expulsion earlier this month of her son, Michalis Hourdakis, from same parliamentary group.

“My resignation comes as a self-evident consequence of the disparaging behavior of the head of the Course of Freedom parliamentary group – and some of its members – towards my person, especially after the expulsion of the Thessaloniki I MP, Michalis Hourdakis, solely because of our family relationship (son),” she said in her letter.

Papaioannou said she intended to keep her seat.

Her resignation leaves Course of Freedom with six MPs, while the number of independent parliamentarians now stands at three.