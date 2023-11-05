Palestinian ambassador greets crowds during solidarity rally in Athens

A concert and rally commenced on Sunday around noon in support of the Palestinian people in Syntagma Square, Athens. The Palestinian Ambassador to Greece, Yussef Dorkhom greeted the crowds and participating artists.

“Palestine, Gaza and the Palestinian people thank you for your solidarity and humanity,” said Dorkhom to the people gathered in the Syntagma.

The rally was organized by PAME, the labor union affiliated with the Communist Party, under the slogan “Solidarity to the people of Palestine.”

Traffic regulations are in effect, while, after the concert, a protest march to the Embassy of Israel will take place.