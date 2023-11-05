NEWS

Palestinian ambassador greets crowds during solidarity rally in Athens

Palestinian ambassador greets crowds during solidarity rally in Athens

A concert and rally commenced on Sunday around noon in support of the Palestinian people in Syntagma Square, Athens. The Palestinian Ambassador to Greece, Yussef Dorkhom greeted the crowds and participating artists.

“Palestine, Gaza and the Palestinian people thank you for your solidarity and humanity,” said Dorkhom to the people gathered in the Syntagma.

The rally was organized by PAME, the labor union affiliated with the Communist Party, under the slogan “Solidarity to the people of Palestine.”

Traffic regulations are in effect, while, after the concert, a protest march to the Embassy of Israel will take place.

Palestine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan says trust in EU shaken by its stance on Israel-Hamas war
NEWS

Erdogan says trust in EU shaken by its stance on Israel-Hamas war

Speaker expresses concern over Middle East to Arab diplomats
NEWS

Speaker expresses concern over Middle East to Arab diplomats

Cyprus court rejects extradition of magnate Steinmetz, frees him
NEWS

Cyprus court rejects extradition of magnate Steinmetz, frees him

First Greek citizens from Gaza arrive in Athens
NEWS

First Greek citizens from Gaza arrive in Athens

Erdogan calls for end to ‘isolation’ of Turkish Cypriots
NEWS

Erdogan calls for end to ‘isolation’ of Turkish Cypriots

Greece sending humanitarian aid to Gaza on Monday
NEWS

Greece sending humanitarian aid to Gaza on Monday