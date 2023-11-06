Blinken speaks with Mitsotakis about Middle East crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the phone on Monday. Mitsotakis repeated Israel’s right to self-defense and Gaza’s urgent need for humanitarian aid.

According to government information, the PM repeated Greece’s condemnation of the Hamas terrorist attack and Israel’s right to self-defense.

Mitsotakis also referred to his “increasing worry on the protection of civilians in Gaza and emphasized that humanitarian pauses and continuous humanitarian aid to Gaza are mandatory.”

It is reminded, that earlier on Monday Secretary Blinken was in Ankara in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.