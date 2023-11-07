NEWS POLICE

Suspect detained in connection with injuring soccer player with firecracker

[InTime News]

Police has arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion who hurled a firecracker and injured a soccer player at a Super League match last month.

The match on October 22 was stopped in the 50th minute after Panathinaikos left back Juan “Juankar” Carlos was hit by the firework as he was warming up on the touchline.

The suspect was identified with information provided by the home side, Olympiakos, a police statement said.

The man was detained on Tuesday morning and taken to the headquarters of the police’s anti-hooligan unit. In a subsequent search of his home, the jacket which he wore at the match was confiscated.

A case file accusing the suspect of actual and grievous bodily harm, as well as violation of sporting laws, is expected to be submitted to a Piraeus prosecutor.

