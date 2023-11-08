NEWS

EU Commission urges Turkey to refrain from unilateral actions that challenge EU interests, international law

The European Commission’s report on Turkey, published on Wednesday, acknowledges the progress in Athens-Ankara relations in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that hit southern Turkey in February. However, the report also urges the EU candidate country to refrain from taking unilateral actions that contradict EU interests, breach international law, and infringe upon the sovereign rights of existing members.
 
“Relations between Turkiye and Greece deteriorated until early 2023. However, following the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye in February 2023, there was a marked improvement in the relations,” the report says, adding that since then “violations of Greek airspace diminished drastically, and no flights over Greek inhabited areas were reported.

The report emphasizes that engaging in sincere dialogue and refraining from unilateral actions that contradict EU interests, violate international law, and infringe upon the sovereign rights of EU member states are crucial prerequisites for fostering a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean. It stresses that this approach is essential for nurturing a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship between the EU and Turkey.

“Turkiye is expected to unequivocally commit itself to good neighbourly relations, international agreements and the peaceful settlement of disputes, in accordance with the United Nations Charter, having recourse, if necessary, to the International Court of Justice,” it says.

