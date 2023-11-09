NEWS

Major streets to close for Athens Marathon on Nov. 11-12

[Intime News]

Traffic restrictions will be introduced early on Saturday morning and stay in place until late afternoon on Sunday due to the annual Authentic Marathon race and other smaller races over the weekend.

Bicycle riders and pedestrians are not allowed on the streets runners will use, and they are also not allowed to cross these streets during the race.

In Athens, in particular, vehicles will not be allowed to park on several streets as late as 8.30 p.m., police said.

On Saturday, two consecutive 10km races will start at Amalias Ave. at Syntagma Square to the Panathenaic Stadium between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Some of the streets affected include Panepistimiou, Mesoghion, Fidippidou and Irodou Attikou.

On Sunday, the Marathon path will follow Marathonos Avenue to the Panathenaic Stadium through Messoghion Ave, Michalakopoulou, Vass. Sofias and Irodou Attikou, among others from 9 a.m. to 17.45 p.m.

Also on Sunday, a 5km race, through the streets of Panepistimiou, Akadimias, and the NIMITS hospital area will be held between 8.15 a.m. and 10 a.m., and a Children’s race of 1200m, through Irodou Attikou will take place between 10.30 a.m. and 10.47 a.m. These races will close Amalias Avenue and Vassilisis Sofias Avenue in Syntagma.

In addition, short children’s races will be held by local municipalities along the Marathon towns. 

[AMNA]

Athens Marathon

