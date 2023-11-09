Health workers file suit against judges

One hundred and seventy six health workers are seeking 8.8 million euros in damages from the 19 members of the Plenary of the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, under then-president Dimitris Skaltsounis, who rejected their plea for exemption from obligatory vaccination by a majority vote.

During the hearing of the petition in the Special Court for Malpractice Claims, the health workers argued that the Council of State judges had breached their official duty and ruled counter to the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

At the same time, they attributed gross negligence to the 19 judges in the performance of their official duties, which “may be explained by the intense pressure they were subjected to by the civil administration, but this does not remove the degree of culpability that amounts to gross negligence.”