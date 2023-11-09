NEWS

Mitsotakis to Shtayyeh: Greece ready to assist in humanitarian corridor for Gaza

[Greek Prime Minister's official X account / @PrimeministerGR]

Greece is ready to assist efforts on the possibility of establishing a humanitarian corridor by sea to transport humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Palestinian counterpart Muhammad Shtayyeh on Thursday, ahead of an international conference set to discuss how to provide aid to civilians.

Mitsotakis reiterated his growing concern over civilian casualties and underlined the need for humanitarian pauses to ensure a steady flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to a government note on the meeting. 

He said Greece is in contact with Cyprus and partners fr the creation of a humanitarian corridor.

On his side, Shtayyeh said that “if we and you can find a way to actually provide that humanitarian aid through any avenue possible, I think that would be a good idea.”

“Of course, for us, as you know, the most important thing is that whatever we do, we will not do it or it will not be used as a way for people to leave. This is something we want to avoid completely because we know what Israel’s intentions are. The intention of the Israelis is to expel as many Palestinians as possible,” the Palestinian prime minister said.

“We have to break the embargo. The siege of Gaza is a slow death for everyone, especially the wounded. It’s not just food, but also medical supplies,” he added.

Mitsotakis reiterated that Hamas is a terrorist organization and that it does not represent the Palestinian people, adding that the only legal representative of the Palestinian people is the Palestinian Authority.

He also emphasized Greece’s long-standing support for the two-state solution and noted that only a political solution on this basis can guarantee peace between Israelis and Palestinians and stability in the region.

Palestine War EU Diplomacy

