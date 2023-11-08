NEWS

Umbrella faction puts SYRIZA on course for split

[Intime News]

Main opposition SYRIZA is on the brink of further turmoil as many members of the “Umbrella” faction, which represents the left-wing opposition within the party, are reportedly ready to press the “split” button at the weekend’s Central Committee. 

In a statement earlier in the week Euclid Tsakalotos pointed out that pride has been lost in SYRIZA and outlined the creation of a new party in the gap between socialist PASOK and communist KKE. “If there is space between the two. And I think there is. We have to find the way,” he said.

Despite the split over the horizon, there are still cadres in the party’s leadership environment who argue the pending issues with the dissenters must be resolved. “Tsakalotos’ presentation showed that there is no bridge. I don’t know what he will do. However, I remain of the opinion and I believe that things will be cleared up very quickly,” SYRIZA MP Evangelos Apostolakis told Skai.

