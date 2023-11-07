NEWS

Simitis honored at Athens event

Simitis honored at Athens event

The era of modernization, almost 20 years after the end of the eight-year term of former socialist prime minister Costas Simitis, was revived on Monday evening in the Antigone Hall of the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Center, at an event held in his honor.

Organized by Anna Diamantopoulou’s Network for Reform in Greece and Europe, Jacques Delors’ Notre Europe and the magazine Reform, with the support of the Delphi Economic Forum, it was attended by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, PASOK President Nikos Androulakis, and other prominent figures and academics.

