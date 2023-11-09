Doctors’ union urges elderly to get vaccinated for flu, Covid-19

The Panhellenic Medical Association called on people over the age of 60 and healthcare workers to get vaccinated against the flu and Covid-19, noting that from the middle of December to March authorities report the highest number of respiratory infections.

Among those who need to get the jabs ate people who look after young children and the elderly, those living in closed structures, the immunosuppressed and the chronically and seriously ill.

The doctors’ union also said that getting the updated vaccine for the latest mutations of SARS-CoV-2 is mandatory according to the recommendation of the National Vaccination Committee for everyone over 60 years of age, health workers, but also for any other citizen who wishes to be protected.