Bad weather forecast for weekend

Heavy rains and storms, accompanied by hail in some places, as well as southerly winds that will reach up to force 7 will characterize the weather over the coming weekend from Friday, weather forecasters at the National Observatory of Athens’s meteo.gr service have said.

Starting on Friday, the Ionian Islands and in the western and southwestern parts of mainland Greece can expect strong rain and storms, with localized hail, from noon.

By Friday evening, the bad weather front will have reached Macedonia and the rest of Thessaly, Central Greece and the Peloponnese as well as Crete.

Southerly winds up to force 7 will prevail in the Ionian Sea before falling to a westerly force 5 in the evening hours. The Aegean will see southerly winds of up to force 6 from the afternoon.

The temperature will drop slightly in places.

