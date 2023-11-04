NEWS

Strong northerly winds disrupt shipping

Ships in various Greek ports were unable to dock on Saturday due to strong northerly winds that reached up to 9 on the Beaufort scale in certain parts of the Aegean Sea.

Rafina and Lavrio ports remained closed, as did the Rio-Antirio maritime route. In northern Greece, ships were unable to sail between Alexandroupoli and Samothraki, Kavala and Prino, and Keramoti and Thassos.

In the Argo-Saronic Gulf, ferries, including hydrofoils, operated with restrictions, while larger vessels at the port of Piraeus were able to sail without any issues. [AMNA]

