Objections to wind farm plans in Evia heard at Council of State

Four municipalities on the island of Evia (Karystos, Halkida, Kymi-Aliveriou and Eretria), as well as local forestry, environmental and mountaineering associations are requesting the annulment of the decisions for the installation of a large number of wind farms for electricity generation within forest areas.

The municipalities and associations described the installation of wind turbines as unconstitutional and illegal as they would also entail the felling of a large number of trees to open roads etc.

The request was discussed on Thursday by the Council of State, the country’s top administrative court.

The plaintiffs argued that the decisions of the Ministry of Environment and Energy, which approved the environmental conditions for the construction and operation of complexes of wind power plants, are unconstitutional and go against European legislation. They also noted that the installation of the wind turbines and the opening of many kilometers of roads are in areas designated as a “natural reserve.”

The Council of State’s decision is expected at the beginning of the new year.