NEWS

PM meets Cypriot President on UNGA sidelines

[prime minister press office]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulidis on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. In the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, as well as coordination between Greece and Cyprus.

“Greece and Cyprus, are in coordination regarding the Cyprus issue,” said Mitsotakis.

Asked about his meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Mitsotakis said that the talks “took place in a positive atmosphere,” adding that the meeting was an opportunity “to repeat our fixed positions regarding the Cyprus issue.”

For his part, Christodoulidis pointed out that Greece and Cyprus’ “coordination continues. I want to express my satisfaction with everything I have heard.”

Diplomacy Cyprus

