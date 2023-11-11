Downpours soak large parts of the Peloponnese

Rain pounded many parts of Greece on Friday, with Arkadia, Ilia and Achaia in the Peloponnese recording the highest volume of water, according to meteo.gr.

“Strong winds were also recorded in areas of the Peloponnese, such as Pylos and Kalamata,” Dr Kostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the National Observatory of Athens, told Kathimerini.

The rain was particularly intense in Argolida. Main roads in Nafplio and Argos turned into rivers, while strong winds blew down trees in Nafplio, Argos, Milos, Lygourio, Troizinia and elsewhere. “Today [Friday] we expect rain in Western Greece, namely in Epirus, Western Central Greece, the Peloponnese and Eastern Macedonia and Thrace,” Lagouvardos said, adding that the rainfall would be mild.

The rain was also heavy in Attica on Friday, accompanied by intense lightning activity. No more rain is expected in Attica until late Sunday evening.