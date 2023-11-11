Athens, Nicosia on same page regarding Cyprus, Middle East

The further strengthening of the ties between Athens and Nicosia, and the coordination of their steps in a number of policy areas, was underscored on Friday during a plenary session of the 1st Intergovernmental Session between Greece and Cyprus at the Maximos Mansion.

The summit was dominated by the Cyprus problem and the prospect of resuming negotiations within the UN framework, relations with Turkey and the dramatic developments in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed during his joint statements with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides that the resolution of the Cyprus problem “is a firm national priority.”