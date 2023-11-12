Funding for stone bridges

A 225,476-euro contract has been signed by the regional governor of Western Macedonia that foresees the creation of a “unified network of signs and information on the stone bridges of Western Macedonia.”

The project includes, among other things, creating soft interventions to reshape the areas around the stone bridges, as well as infrastructure for parking, information, rest areas, and shade, as well as access for the elderly and disabled.

It is the second of four sub-projects in the “Creation of a Unified Marking and Information Network of Western Macedonia’s Stone Bridges” that are included in the Operational Program of Western Macedonia 2014-20 with a total budget of €1,167,442.