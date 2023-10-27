NEWS

Decision signed for electronic register of bridges

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras signed a decision on Friday to create a data base for Greece’s bridges, the ministry said.

The platform’s aim is to provide the relevant services with the right tools for a comprehensive system of recording, inspecting, evaluating and maintaining the country’s stock of bridges, exceeding six metres.

The data base will outline the rules and procedures for inspection and maintenance, the obligations of the services involved and the methodology for monitoring the state of bridges and for their repair and maintenance.

The National Register of Bridges will be part of a national register of infrastructure.

