Mayor-elect insists on reopening central Vasilissis Olgas Avenue

The campaign pledge by newly elected Athens mayor Haris Doukas to reopen the closed-to-traffic Vasilissis Olgas Avenue has triggered a public debate, with Culture Minister Lina Mendoni asserting her opposition, saying antiquities have been found there and therefore asphalt cannot be laid.

Doukas takes over as Athens mayor from defeated incumbent Kostas Bakoyannis on January 1.

The decision to close the road was initially based on the need to take measures during the Covid pandemic, a situation which no longer applies. Trams and buses continue to use the road.

“On the basis of what decision is Vasilissis Olgas closed?” Doukas asked in a statement on Monday, noting that if there are important antiquities, the Central Archaeological Council (KAS) should intervene and excavations be carried out.

“Culture Minister Lina Mendoni admitted that she had known for some time about the existence of antiquities on Vasilissis Olgas. However, no excavations proceeded while the street remained closed,” Doukas added.