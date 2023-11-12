NEWS

EU to propose to the IOC to hold Olympic Marathon in Athens, says Schinas

The European Union could propose to the International Olympic Committee and Thomas Bach for the Marathon to be held on its original route, in Athens, regardless of where the Olympic Games take place, said Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas shortly before the start of the 40th Authentic Athens Marathon on Sunday.

“It is an event that is directly linked to the history of the Olympic Games. It is rooted in history and I think it is a case that, if we claim it together, the municipality, the government, and we from Europe, we can succeed,” he noted. 

